Robert Szymczyk, aged 34, of 17 Sotheron Street, Goole: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified ffrom driving for 36 months.

Brendon Lance Taylorson, aged 24, of Station Road, Scrooby: Drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £180, £85 costs, disqualified for driving for 12 months.

Paul Gallagher, aged 39, of Goole Road, Moorends: Failed to give a breath specimen. Fined £320, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for nine months.

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Carol Michelle Latham, aged 57, of Arren Close, Barnby Dun: Drink driving. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for nine months.

Lee Mark Parnell, aged 31, of Springwell Lane, Balby: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 27 months, £85 costs.

William Robert Ferguson, aged 52, of Ridgill Avenue: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Jailed for six weeks suspended for six weeks, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, diqsualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

David Richard Sykes, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, £128 compensation.

Gaynor Martin, aged 51, of Kirton Lane, Stainforth: Theft. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, orde red to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Jordan Paton, aged 23, of Galsworthy Close, Balby: Assaulted a police officer, theft, driving without a licence or insu rance, failed to provide a breath specimen. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Lee Rosbottom, aged 37, of Maple Avenue, Cantley: Failed to provide a breath specimen, assaulted a police constable by beating, failed to stop. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs, £150 compensation.

Molly Stevenson, aged 25, of Laurel Road, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

John Shotton, aged 37, of East Lane, Stainforth: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid worh within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Samantha Cooper, aged 33, of Larkspur Close, Balby: Assaulted a police constable, drunk and disorderly, criminal damage. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Mark Anthony Hepworth, aged 39, of Regents Place, Wakefield: Fraud, failed to surrender to custody, harassment, theft, driving without a licence or insurance. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, for 30 days Building better relationships, 40 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £3,200 compensation, restraining order until August 19, 2027, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tobiasz Slowik, aged 30, of Broughton Avenue, Bentley: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.

Dean Michael John Bunn, aged 33, of Finch Road: Drug driving, failed to drop, driving while diqualified, driving without insurance, criminal damage. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £100 costs.

Christopher Sanderson, aged 53, of no fixed abode: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine, beach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £120.

Liam Kevin Gartside, aged 30, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley: Assaulted a police officer, breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring between 5pm and midnight until February 21, 2023, 30 days Building Better Relationships, 40 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

Liam Thomas Brandon Bradshaw, aged 27, of Finkle Street, Bentley: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Craig Mullen, aged 39, of Redcar Close, Denaby Main: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £60, £85 costs.

Thomas Fallon, aged 38, of Windsor Road, Town Fields: Drink driving. Three month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 30 months, £85 costs.

Michael Ian Peterson, aged 35, of Field Road, Stainforth: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Samuel Steven Smith, aged 23, of Howard Road, Bramley, Rotherham: Drug driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Smith aged 31, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £80.

Michael Burke, aged 32, of Old Guildhall Yard, Frenchgate: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £40.

Joshua George Harte, aged 23, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 14 days, compensation £334.20.

Dan Babirecki, aged 47, of Manor Road, Horbury, Wakefield: Drink driving. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

James Sheerin, aged 23, of Douglas Road, Balby: Driving without insurance and while disqualified. Jailed prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 30 months, £85 costs.

Paul Carlton, aged 33, of Saxby Road, Scunthorpe: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Thirty days Building Better Relationships, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 compensation, £85 costs.