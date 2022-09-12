News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man shone laser light at overhead police plane “seriously endangering” life

A Doncaster man who shone a laser beam at a passing police aircraft, potentialy causing a fatal crash appeared before city magistrates recently.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:02 am
Lee Bradie, aged 32, of Holmes Carr Road in New Rossington faced the charge that on September 2, 2021 at New Rossington, without reasonable excuse, shone or directed a laser beam towards a P68-R NPAS aeroplane which was moving and the laser beam was likely to have dazzled or distracted Captain Ian Davidson, a person with control of that vehicle contrary to section 1(1) and (4) of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018.

Bradie pleaded guilty to the charges.

South Yorkshire Police Officer Zeinah Gaafar, who led the investigation said: “Shining a laser at an aircraft can seriously endanger the lives of those who are inside and on the ground.

A P68-R NPAS plane and a laser

"It’s fortunate that the plane didn’t crash on the back of Bradie’s actions.”

They added: “In addition to the risk of crashing, shining a laser beam can have detrimental effects on a pilot’s vision caused by the exposure and in extreme cases, cause blindness.

“We welcome Bradie’s actions, and I hope it acts as a deterrent to others who try to commit offences of this nature.”

Bradie received a community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, to be supervised by a responsible officer, from the magistrate.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £95 and also to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

