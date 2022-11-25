Litvars Sunitis, of Crimpsall Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while over the limit.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for four years by Doncaster magistrates on Friday 11 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Officers transported Sunitis to custody and took his 10-year- old son to the police station for social services to complete safeguarding checks

The court heard how whilst on patrol at 10.30pm on Monday 18 July, British Transport Police officers spotted Sunitis riding an electric scooter on Trafford Way in the middle of the lane, with a child holding onto the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They flagged down Sunitis who smelled strongly of alcohol and consented to a roadside breath test which showed he was over the limit and he was arrested.

Officers transported Sunitis to custody and took his 10-year- old son to the police station for social services to complete safeguarding checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The escooter was seized.

Investigating officer, PS Philip McMurray, said: "Sunitis' actions that night beggar belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Taking his 10-year-old son with him on the escooter demonstrates how his decision making was severely impeded by the alcohol in his system.

"This could have resulted in tragic consequences. Not only did he put himself and his child in grave danger, but also other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I sincerely hope he now realises the stupidity of his actions and the harm he could have caused."