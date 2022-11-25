Identity sought following an assault where a man was punched in the face causing serious injuries in Doncaster

On 26 October around 10pm it is reported than an altercation took place between two men in their vehicles on High Street.

It is believed that an unknown man, driving a white Mercedes C Class, has approached the victim’s car and taken his keys from the ignition.

Do you recognise him?

The victim, a 20 year-old man, managed to get his car keys back from the man, and attempted to drive away, during which the man punches the victim in the face causing serious injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

Do you recognise him? If you have any information that can help officers please report it via the online portal on our website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1132 of 26 October 2022.