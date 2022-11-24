Dave Bolam, who performed in local pubs and clubs as Dave Roberts and Dave Santana, has been jailed for sexually abusing a child. (Photo: Facebook).

Dave Bolam groomed his victim over social media for weeks before sexually abusing her, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

It has emerged that Bolam was a familiar face on Doncaster’s clubland scene, performing under the name Dave Roberts and Dave Santana in recent years,

A Facebook page described him as “an international male vocalist and tribute artiste.”

The 41-year-old of Tenby Gardens, Balby, met his victim at a party and started speaking to her over social media.

Bolam eventually manipulated his victim into staying at his house, telling her to inform family members she was at a friend’s house, and during the night of 15 February he had sex with her.

The victim, who has anonymity for life, told officers during her interview how Bolam had attempted to take her shorts off three times and she consequently told him no. He continued to tell her ‘it was ok, and no-one would find out’ before having sex with her.

The victim bravely came forward and told officers what had happened to her and an investigation was launched.

Investigating Officer Detective Samantha Brown said: “I would like to commend the victim on her bravery shown throughout this investigation. During the investigation and trial she has showed immense maturity and strength.

“Bolam pleaded his innocence throughout our enquiries, interviews and within court. He said he did not know the victim’s age and believed her to be much older, believing she was 19. His family members questioned the victim on her age as they believed she looked much younger than what Bolam had told them.

“This predatory behaviour is a danger to the young members of our communities. Their vulnerability of age is exploited for personal gain and I am pleased Bolam is now facing a lengthy sentence for his actions.”

Temporary Detective Sergeant Jack Smith added: “I am pleased regarding this result, it shows great commitment and hard work by the detective to obtain an element of justice for a very brave victim.”