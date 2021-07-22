Man reported to have driven into a woman in Crowle after threatening people with a knife

An investigation is underway following an incident in Market Place in Crowle this morning reported shortly after 9:30am.

Humbersde police say a caller reported a man allegedly in possession of a knife behaving in a threatening manner. The man was reported also to have got into a vehicle and collided with a woman causing her an injury.

Subsequent enquiries in liaison with a neighbouring force led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article, attempt GBH and driving without insurance.

Police and paramedics attended an incident in Crowle this morning

The man is in police custody and being questioned in connection with the report this morning.

Anyone witnessing the incident who has not spoken to police is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 140 of today 21 July 2021.