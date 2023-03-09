Man in his 80s dies after collision involving three vehicles in Doncaster

Emergency services were called at 11.39am to Stainforth Road following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

It is reported that a black Peugeot 308, a silver Mini and a white Ford Transit were in a collision.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 80’s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by our family liaison officers.

Police would like any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Witnesses to the collision, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are asked to get in touch.

You can do so using the live webchat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 301 of 9 March. If you have footage to share, you can email this to [email protected] and put the incident number in the subject line.