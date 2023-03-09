Police were called to Bawtry Road, Bircotes, shortly after 9.45am this morning (Thursday).

Sadly one man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like more information

Sergeant Steve Waft said: “This is a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.”