Man died after collision between two vans in Doncaster

A man has died after a collision between two vans.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:22pm

Police were called to Bawtry Road, Bircotes, shortly after 9.45am this morning (Thursday).

Sadly one man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like more information
Sergeant Steve Waft said: “This is a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 149 of 9 March 2023.