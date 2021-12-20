Man in a critical condition after two vehicle collision on White Rose Way

It is reported that at around 12.20pm on Sunday (December 19) two cars were in collision on the dual carriageway section of White Rose Way just after the Middle Bank roundabout.

It is reported a black Landrover Discovery collided with a grey Mercedes SLC roadster. The passengers of the Mercedes, a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, were taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. The man remains in a critical condition.

The occupant of the Landrover Discovery, a 65-year-old man was also taken to hospital via ambulance, he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The scene yesterday. Picture by Josh Vidler

An SYP spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw either of the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself, to contact us. We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of either vehicle driving prior to the collision.

“White Rose Way remains closed in both directions between the Middle Bank roundabout and the junction with Wilmington Drive to allow the road to be cleansed of oil and other contaminants as it is unsafe to drive on. It is unknown how long the road will remain closed for.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 374 of 19 December when passing information.