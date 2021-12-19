Police appeal for information following M18 collision on outskirts of Doncaster

It is reported that at around 5.40am a black Seat Ibiza was travelling between junction 1 and junction 2 on the northbound carriageway when it lost control and collided with trees before coming to rest in a grassed area.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The three passengers suffered minor injuries.

Did you see the incident?

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

Did you see the Seat Ibiza prior to the collision? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to call telephone number 101 quoting the incident number 213 of December the 4th. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected], you are asked to please include the incident number I the subject line.