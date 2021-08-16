Man attacked by gang with weapons in street attack outside Doncaster pub

Police and two air ambulances were sent to the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft after reports of a man in his 30s being attacked by a group of men near to the pub at about 10.30am today.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the man was attacked with a machete.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports at about 10.30am today of an assault at the junction of Broadway and Sheepdip Lane in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster.

The man was attacked by a gang near to the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft this morning.

“Officers attended and found a man aged in his 30s who had reportedly been attacked by two or three men with weapons, who had arrived in a car.

"The victim received injuries to his head, arms and hands.

"The men then fled the scene in the car before officers arrived.

“An ambulance crew attended to administer care to the injured man.

“Witnesses described seeing a 4x4-style vehicle parked up and described the attackers as having brown hair.”

Eyewitnesses also reported a number of emergency vehicles at the scene, including two helicopters from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance which landed on a nearby field adjacent to the pub.