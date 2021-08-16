Two air ambulances land in Doncaster as police deal with major incident

Two air ambulances have landed in a Doncaster suburb this morning as emergency services deal with a major incident.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:42 am

Two helicopters have landed in a field off Broadway in Dunscroft, according to eye witnesses.

Police and other emergency services are in the area and there have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing in the area near to the Broadway Hotel pub.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this incident and will bring you updates as they come in.

Two air ambulances have landed in Dunscroft this morning. (Photo: Rob Terrace).
