Man and woman arrested following Edlington shooting which resulted in the victim being hospitalised

A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were yesterday (May 24) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been released on bail.

The arrests follow a shooting on Prince’s Crescent shortly before 1pm on Sunday 22 May.

A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm.

Prince's Crescent in Edlington was cordoned off on Sunday after a man was shot in the arm. Picture by Alisha Jade

He remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

DCI Richard Hammond, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are continuing to build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I know how concerned the community will be feeling about what has happened and we have increased proactive patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"If you’re worried about anything, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of these officers. They are there to support you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 454 of 22 May.