Man, 74, suffered serious head injury after car mounted the pavement and hit him in Doncaster city centre

At around 10.15am, it is reported that a car, believed to be a light-coloured Volkswagen, mounted the pavement on East Laith Gate and was involved in a collision with a member of the public, a 74-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury, where his condition is described as stable.

East Laith Gate

The vehicle left the scene prior to emergency service arrival and has not yet been located.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and are especially interested in hearing from motorists who were travelling in the area yesterday morning who may hold dashcam footage.