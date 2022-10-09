Man, 74, suffered serious head injury after car mounted the pavement and hit him in Doncaster city centre
Police in Doncaster are appealing for dashcam footage of a collision that happened yesterday morning (Saturday, October 8) in the city centre.
At around 10.15am, it is reported that a car, believed to be a light-coloured Volkswagen, mounted the pavement on East Laith Gate and was involved in a collision with a member of the public, a 74-year-old man.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury, where his condition is described as stable.
The vehicle left the scene prior to emergency service arrival and has not yet been located.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and are especially interested in hearing from motorists who were travelling in the area yesterday morning who may hold dashcam footage.
Contact the police using the live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 340 of 8 October 2022.