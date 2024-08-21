Life sentence warning to Doncaster man over arson attack on asylum seeker hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man has been told his crime carries a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to arson during a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers in South Yorkshire.

27-year-old Thomas Birley of Rowms Lane, Mexborough is accused of stoking the fire in the wheelie bin that was pushed against an exit at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers on 4 August.

Birley pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was also accused of throwing items at the police and squaring up to officers with riot shields while brandishing a police baton.

Thomas Birley, 27, has appeared before court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

More than 50 officers were injured in the widespread disorder after a marauding mob pelted officers with bricks, fence panels, fireworks and bottles, with some forcing their way into the hotel and attempting to set it on fire with 200 asyum seekers inside.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the court the case was, so far, "unquestionably the most serious" in relation to the disorder in Rotherham.

"This is a crime which carries a life sentence,” he said.

"I rule nothing in and rule nothing out," Richardson told Birley.

He is due to be sentenced on 6 September.

Dozens of people have been charged and convicted over the disorder, with many already beginning jail sentences, ranging from a number of months to several years behind bars.

