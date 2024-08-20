The people so far convictedThe people so far convicted
All the people convicted so far over South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel disorder

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:41 BST
These are all the people who have been convicted so far following scenes of violent disorder at a hotel housing asylum seekers in South Yorkshire earlier this month.

More than fifty police officers were injured when a marauding mob converged on the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath on August 4, pelting officers with bricks and bottles, storming the building and attempting to set it on fire.

Joshua Simpson, 26, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custodyis due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 27 August.

Kenzie Roughley, 18, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract has pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 August

Ricky Hardman, 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday 9 August and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 August

Drew Jarvis, 19, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday 10 August and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 August.

