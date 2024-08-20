All the people convicted so far over South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel disorder

More than fifty police officers were injured when a marauding mob converged on the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath on August 4, pelting officers with bricks and bottles, storming the building and attempting to set it on fire.
1. Joshua Simpson
Joshua Simpson, 26, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custodyis due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 27 August. Photo: National World
2. Kenzie Roughley
Kenzie Roughley, 18, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract has pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 August Photo: National World
3. Ricky Hardman
Ricky Hardman, 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday 9 August and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 August Photo: National World
4. Drew Jarvis
Drew Jarvis, 19, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday 10 August and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 August. Photo: National World