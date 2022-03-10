As she jailed defendant Daniel Bartlett for 26 months, Judge Rachael Harrison told him his offending amounted to a ‘deliberate and concerted, planned decision’ to breach his court order.

Sheffield Crown Court heard during a March 9 hearing how Bartlett, 41, from Doncaster, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, in August 2020 for sexually communicating with a 12-year-old child.

Bartlett was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), the purpose of which is to protect the public from sexual harm.

Daniel Bartlett was jailed for 26 months after he breached his sexual harm prevention order

As part of the order, Bartlett was required to adhere to a number of conditions including one which stipulated he must hand over any device he owns with access to the internet, when requested to do so by the police.

Prosecuting barrister, Stuart Bell, said Bartlett was visited by a police officer on May 11 last year, who asked him to provide her with his internet-enabled devices.

Bartlett said he only had one such device, a mobile telephone, which ‘promptly turned itself off’ immediately after he gave it to the officer, the court heard.

He was visited by the police again on September 16 last year, handed over one mobile phone and said he did not have any others.

Bartlett was arrested just over two months later on November 17 on suspicion of breaching the SHPO, and was found to own five internet-enabled mobile phones.

Judge Harrison said Bartlett had been using the devices to ‘connect with others for sexual activity’, and continued by saying she found it particularly concerning that he had been communicating with two women with children, one of whom had a 15-month-old baby.

Bartlett, of Bainbridge Road in Balby, Doncaster pleaded guilty to charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Edward Moss said Bartlett’s life as he knew it ‘has just basically come to an end’ as a result of his offending.

Judge Harrison reactivated four months of his suspended sentence from August 2020, and handed him another 22 months for his other offences, bringing his total sentence to 26 months.