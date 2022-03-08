Woman and passer-by who came to her aid injured in Doncaster street attack
A woman and a passer-by who came to her aid both suffered injuries in a Doncaster street attack.
Police were called to McConnell Crescent in Rossington yesterday afternoon following reports of an assault on a woman in her 30s.
Officers said that a man who came to the rescue of the woman also suffered injuries after being attacked by the offender.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The caller reported that a 34 year-old woman had been assaulted by a known man.
"The victim suffered minor injuries.
"An unknown man to the victim, who offered help is also alleged to have suffered minor injuries by the offender.”
"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 478 of 7 March 2022."
Alternatively, you can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on its helpline on 0800 555 111 to pass on information, which can be left anonymously.