Woman and passer-by who came to her aid injured in Doncaster street attack

Police were called to McConnell Crescent in Rossington yesterday afternoon following reports of an assault on a woman in her 30s.

Officers said that a man who came to the rescue of the woman also suffered injuries after being attacked by the offender.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The caller reported that a 34 year-old woman had been assaulted by a known man.

"The victim suffered minor injuries.

"An unknown man to the victim, who offered help is also alleged to have suffered minor injuries by the offender.”

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 478 of 7 March 2022."