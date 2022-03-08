Woman and passer-by who came to her aid injured in Doncaster street attack

A woman and a passer-by who came to her aid both suffered injuries in a Doncaster street attack.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:27 am

Police were called to McConnell Crescent in Rossington yesterday afternoon following reports of an assault on a woman in her 30s.

Officers said that a man who came to the rescue of the woman also suffered injuries after being attacked by the offender.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The caller reported that a 34 year-old woman had been assaulted by a known man.

Police were called following the incident in Rossington.

"The victim suffered minor injuries.

"An unknown man to the victim, who offered help is also alleged to have suffered minor injuries by the offender.”

"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 478 of 7 March 2022."

Alternatively, you can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on its helpline on 0800 555 111 to pass on information, which can be left anonymously.