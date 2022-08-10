Incredible drone footage shows extent of how quickly field fire spread near Doncaster

This incredible drone footage was captured by Facebook follower Andrei at 6.45pm last night involving a field fire between junction 36 and junction 35 of the M62, the turning onto the M18 towards Thorne and Doncaster.
Elsewhere overnight, Tuesday, August 9, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental field fire at 7.25pm which was at on Castle Hills Road in, Scawthorpe. The crew came away at 8.25pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11pm on Doncaster Road, Mexborough. The crew returned to the station at 11.25pm.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.0am on The Avenue, Bentley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 12.50am.
Anyone seeing a fire should call the emergency number 999.