Doncaster firefighters called out to numerous fires involving grassland, bushes and hedges

Last night, Monday, August 8, city firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving trees and bushes at 7.05pm on Oswin Avenue, Balby. The crew left the scene at 7:30pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station then attended a deliberate rubbish and hedge fire at 7.35pm on Truro Avenue, Wheatley. The crew came away at 8:20pm.
Read More
On Sunday evening, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving grassland and trees at 7.05pm at Lakeside. The crew left the scene at 7:45pm.
Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire on Stainton Lane, Stainton, at 7:40pm. The crew left the scene at 8:40pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 11.:15pm on Bootham Lane in Dunscroft. The crew came away at 11.40pm.