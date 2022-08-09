Doncaster firefighters called out to numerous fires involving grassland, bushes and hedges

Doncaster firefighters were called out to at lest five fires involving grassland, bushes and hedges over the last two nights.

Last night, Monday, August 8, city firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving trees and bushes at 7.05pm on Oswin Avenue, Balby. The crew left the scene at 7:30pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station then attended a deliberate rubbish and hedge fire at 7.35pm on Truro Avenue, Wheatley. The crew came away at 8:20pm.

Grassland fires are becoming more prevelant as the temperature rises again

On Sunday evening, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving grassland and trees at 7.05pm at Lakeside. The crew left the scene at 7:45pm.

Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire on Stainton Lane, Stainton, at 7:40pm. The crew left the scene at 8:40pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 11.:15pm on Bootham Lane in Dunscroft. The crew came away at 11.40pm.

