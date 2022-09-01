Hunt for man who kicked police officer off his motorbike in Doncaster
Officers in the South Yorkshire Police Off-Road Bike Intervention Team have released CCTV still images of a man they would like to speak to after an officer was kicked off his motorbike in Doncaster.
It is reported that on Sunday, August 21, at around 5pm, a group of quad bikes and motorbikes failed to stop for officers in the Tickhill area of Doncaster.
They were followed by motorbike officers to an area of land to the rear of Cumberland Close in the Bircotes area.
When approached by officers, the rider off one of the quad bikes kicked out at the officer, knocking him off his motorbike, before fleeing the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you can help call 101 or visit the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Quote incident number 636 of 28 August.