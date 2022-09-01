Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that on Sunday, August 21, at around 5pm, a group of quad bikes and motorbikes failed to stop for officers in the Tickhill area of Doncaster.

They were followed by motorbike officers to an area of land to the rear of Cumberland Close in the Bircotes area.

Do you recognise him?

When approached by officers, the rider off one of the quad bikes kicked out at the officer, knocking him off his motorbike, before fleeing the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

If you can help call 101 or visit the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Quote incident number 636 of 28 August.