Emergency services called in following death at Doncaster area country park

Emergency services were called in after a death at a Doncaster area country park.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:23 pm

Police and paramedics were called to 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle in the Isle of Axholme earlier this week, a police spokesman said.

A Humberside Police spokesman said:”Emergency services were in attendance following the report of a death at 7 Lakes Country Park, Crowle on Monday 29 August.

“There are no suspicious circumstances or police investigation at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services were called to the country park following a death.

Residents living in the area had reported a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene throughout Monday.

Situated in Wharf Road, Crowle, the country park is home to a large caravan site and is also popular with anglers and water sports enthusiasts, attracting jet ski users, windsurfers, water skiiers, sailors and kayak lovers to its several lakes which are located in a large park on the edge of the North Lincolnshire town.

