Emergency services called in following death at Doncaster area country park
Emergency services were called in after a death at a Doncaster area country park.
Police and paramedics were called to 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle in the Isle of Axholme earlier this week, a police spokesman said.
A Humberside Police spokesman said:”Emergency services were in attendance following the report of a death at 7 Lakes Country Park, Crowle on Monday 29 August.
“There are no suspicious circumstances or police investigation at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Most Popular
-
1
Court round-up - Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
2
Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash
-
3
Steps hit back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park over 'disastrous' Doncaster concert
-
4
£730,000 seized from gang who set up cross-Pennine drug ring in Doncaster
-
5
Police 'not interested' after man finds knife in Doncaster park where teen was killed
Residents living in the area had reported a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene throughout Monday.
Situated in Wharf Road, Crowle, the country park is home to a large caravan site and is also popular with anglers and water sports enthusiasts, attracting jet ski users, windsurfers, water skiiers, sailors and kayak lovers to its several lakes which are located in a large park on the edge of the North Lincolnshire town.