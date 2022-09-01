Emergency services called in following death at Doncaster area country park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics were called to 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle in the Isle of Axholme earlier this week, a police spokesman said.

A Humberside Police spokesman said:”Emergency services were in attendance following the report of a death at 7 Lakes Country Park, Crowle on Monday 29 August.

“There are no suspicious circumstances or police investigation at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Residents living in the area had reported a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene throughout Monday.