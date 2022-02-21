Hundreds of extra police officers were hired in South Yorkshire over the last year

But the plan to boost police ranks has been criticised by the Police Federation of England and Wales for not going far enough following policing cuts over a decade.

Home Office figures show that there were 2,897 police officers in South Yorkshire Police in December, up from 2,664 a year before.

At an increase of 8.7 per cent, this was greater than the average rise of 3.5 per cent across England and Wales’s police forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Office figures show that there were 2,897 police officers in South Yorkshire Police in December, up from 2,664 a year before

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to invest in police forces and increase officer numbers, the Home Office launched the police uplift programme in April 2020 with the aim of recruiting 20,000 new police officers by March 2023.

This would require a 15.6 per cent increase in police officers across the two nations’ police forces over the three-year period.

By December 2021, 11,505 officers had been recruited nationally, a nine per cent increase.

The majority (11,048) of these were hired through the uplift programme, with the rest recruited using local funds.

In South Yorkshire, the figure has risen by 14.3 per cent since April 2020, meaning 362 more officers. Of them, 302 were recruited via the Home Office’s initiative, and the other 60 through local funds.

The national increase follows dwindling police officer numbers between 2009 and 2017, during which the total number across England and Wales declined from almost 145,000 to just over 120,000.

Ché Donald, national vice-chairman of the Police Federation, said: "The current uplift programme to recruit 20,000 additional officers – which is now only halfway there – doesn’t go far enough, as it simply replaces the number of police officers lost during the years of austerity.

"Not only do we have an exponentially expanding population which has grown by four million in the last decade, but the level of crime has increased and become far more complex.

"In addition, the time officers spend dealing with non-crime issues, such as helping vulnerable people and those in mental health crises, has also risen."

Mr Donald said the force needs "long-term recruitment and sustainable funding", and that police leaders must focus on retention of staff, as well as recruitment of new officers.