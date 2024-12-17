The number of empty cells at HMP Doncaster has been laid bare, as those charged over their alleged involvement with the Rotherham riots continue to come through the courts at an accelerated rate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-released figures from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) show that there were a just 17 available places from HMP Doncaster’s operational capacity of 1,145 at the time of the most recent assessment on November 25, 2024.

This compares with 24 available places at the prison, which is the largest in Yorkshire, at the time of the previous data release on October 25, 2024, when HMP Doncaster was said to have a total of 1,165 places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-released figures from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) show that there were a total of 17 available places from HMP Doncaster’s operational capacity of 1,145 at the time of the most recent assessment on November 25, 2024 | nw

The figures suggest HMP Doncaster is currently operating with a capacity of 20 fewer than two months ago.

The latest release of prison population figures comes just under two months after the second tranche of inmates were released from prisons across England and Wales under the Government’s early release scheme.

Government documents state that a total of 1,223 prisoners were released on October 22, 2024, with the scheme being eligible to those who had served 40 per cent of their sentence.

Read More New figures reveal state of overcrowding at HMP Doncaster after more inmates freed under early release scheme

Those freed would otherwise have been eligible for release at the halfway point of their sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the first release on September 10, 2024 when 1,889 inmates were freed.

The scheme followed a warning from Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood that ‘our prisons are on the point of collapse’ - as the inmate population across the prison estate continued to grow at a rate of 4,500 per year, faster than successive governments had built new cells.

It also comes after the accelerated prosecution of those involved in the summer riots, following which hundreds of people have been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Current state of overcrowding at HMP Doncaster revealed after early release scheme in wake of Rotherham riots

The widespread violent disorder at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, 2024 was among this summer’s riots, all of which took place after misinformation was disseminated in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls.

HMP Doncaster - which is the closest prison to Sheffield Crown Court - had just three of its 1,165 spaces available in the weeks following the riots, figures taken on August 30, 2024 showed.

On July 26, 2024 - just nine days before the riots - HMP Doncaster only had eight available places across its prison estate.

Read More 1,700 prisoners to be released early from today as several more Rotherham rioters face jail time

Statements submitted to Sheffield Crown Court have revealed how 22 staff members present at the time of the disorder feared they would die, and felt it necessary to barricade themselves inside a kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the riots, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour of those involved, and said South Yorkshire Police ‘have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible’.

At the time the early release scheme came into force, the Government said it will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.