The state of overcrowding at HMP Doncaster has been laid bare with the release of new prison population figures, the first to be published after the second tranche of inmates were freed early as part of an emergency Government plan.

A total of 1,889 inmates were released from prisons across England and Wales on September 10, 2024, with the scheme being eligible to those who had served 40 per cent of their sentence. Those freed would otherwise have been eligible for release at the halfway point of their sentences.

The second tranche of early releases took place on on October 22, 2024, when 1,223 prisoners were released.

The scheme followed a warning from Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood that ‘our prisons are on the point of collapse’ - as the inmate population across the prison estate continued to grow at a rate of 4,500 per year, faster than successive governments had built new cells.

The latest figures released by the MoJ show the state of the prison population on October 25, 2024, three days after the second release date | Google

It also came after the accelerated prosecution of those involved in the summer riots, following which hundreds of people have been charged.

The widespread violent disorder at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, 2024 was among this summer’s riots, all of which took place after misinformation was disseminated in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls.

HMP Doncaster - which is Yorkshire’s largest prison and the closest to Sheffield Crown Court - had just three of its 1,165 spaces available in the weeks following the riots, figures taken on August 30, 2024 showed.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures published after the early release scheme was introduced, showinrevealing the impact it has had on the country’s overcrowded jails, showed that the number of available spaces at HMP Doncaster had increased from three to 26.

The latest figures released by the MoJ show the state of the prison population on October 25, 2024, three days after the second release date.

They show that on that date there were a total of 24 out of 1,165 available spaces at HMP Doncaster, meaning the number of free spaces had decreased by two since September 2024.

On July 26, 2024 - just nine days before the riots - HMP Doncaster only had eight available places across its prison estate.

The number of people charged, and convicted, in connection with the Rotherham riots on August 4 continues to rise.

The most recent update from South Yorkshire Police on October 23, 2024 stated that a total of 89 people had been charged in connection with the disorder.

Of those 89 people, 78 had been convicted after entering guilty pleas, with 71 sentenced to a combined total of 155 years in prison.

The Manvers riot broke out after scores of anti-immigration protesters battled with police outside The Holiday Inn Express hotel, which then housed asylum seekers.

Sixty police officers are estimated to have been injured during the course of the incident, along with three police dogs and a police horse.

Statements submitted to Sheffield Crown Court have revealed how 22 staff members present at the time of the disorder feared they would die, and felt it necessary to barricade themselves inside a kitchen.

Following the riots, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour of those involved, and said South Yorkshire Police ‘have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible’.

At the time the early release scheme came into force, the Government said it will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.