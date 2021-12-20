Grinch arrested in Doncaster after attempted theft of Christmas tree

The Grinch cooperated with officers following his arrest for the attempted theft of Christmas 2021 in Thorne.

Doncaster East officers have reported on social media that they arrested the Grinch on Sunday after finding him attempting to take the Thorne Christmas tree.

After a short foot chase, the grumpy green faced character was detained and arrested for the offence of Attempting to steal Christmas 2021.

Police confirmed Grinch, of no fixed address was taken to Thorne Police station where he confessed to everything in interview.

A spokesman for Doncaster East NPT said: “To apologise the Grinch did volunteer to help us out for the afternoon, so we found him a spare Police vest and took him out with us.

"Unsurprisingly he thoroughly enjoyed using the speed camera, and wanted to issue every single vehicle with a ticket.

"The Grinch was extremely frustrated to find that all the vehicles we checked were abiding by the speed limit, so on behalf of Doncaster East NPT – Thankyou.”

The Grinch was later seconded with officers to Kirk Sandall, Dunscroft, Armthorpe, Thorne and the M18 Junction 5 Service station.

He has been released with a bail condition – To spread the Christmas cheer across Doncaster.