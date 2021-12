Doncaster police seize stolen van after driver spotted using mobile phone

Stolen van recovered in Stainforth. The driver was arrested and charged with several offences.

The Transit van failed to stop for officers after the driver seen using mobile phone in Stainforth on Saturday (December 18).

A spokesman said the van was driven off road before the driver was detained.