Furious residents set to confront police over tiny tearaways terrorising Doncaster tonight

People living in Wheatley are demanding action over two tiny tearaways who have been responsible for a string of criminal damage incidents, harrassment, abuse, throwing stones at cars and buses and other anti-social behaviour.

Things recently came to head when the boys, aged 12 and 14, left an elderly woman in hospital after abusing her outside her own home.

The woman suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital and is now recovering.

But angry locals want police to come down hard on the pair who they say have been causing trouble on a daily basis for months.

A meeting is due to be held at the Copper Pipe Cafe in Barnby Dun Road, Clay Lane, from 6pm tonight when the issue is set to top the agenda at a gathering of South Yorkshire Police and Doncaster Council officials.

Last week, Inspector Mark Payling of Doncaster Police pledged to get tough on the duo.

He said: “Our officers are aware of concerns from the local community in Wheatley regarding reported incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage by two boys.

“We are working hard to tackle the issues and have participated in multi-agency partnership meetings where a strategic plan has been agreed to manage this issue going forwards.

"Your neighbourhood officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area to engage with the local community and respond to concerns.

“We are also working closely with our partners to help those affected by these crimes and to implement plans to deter young individuals at risk of offending and implementing appropriate interventions.

“I’d like to encourage the community to continue to report their concerns to us so that we can investigate. If you see our officers out on patrol, please do come and speak to us, we are there to help and support you.”

One angry resident said: “Enough is enough.

"I’m absolutely in bits and livid doesn’t come close – does someone have to die before anything is done?