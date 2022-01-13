Fundraiser for Doncaster delivery driver left without  a livelihood after car hijacked

Dad-of-one Milan Dumka and his family face a bleak New Year after his Skoda Octavia was stolen as he delivered a curry to a customer in Doncaster at 11pm on December 29.

Inside his car were money, his bank cards and important documents belonging to himself and his family.

Milan said: “I was only out of my car for two or three minutes. I delivered the food and when I got back to the car I saw someone in my car in the driving seat pressing the gas. I said “Stop what are you doing,” I was in front of the bonnet and he drove away and I had to jump away or he would have gone into me.”

Milan Dumka and his family face a bleak new year after his car was stolen

Milan said the thief later stole more than £3,000 using his card.

"I had only done the deliveries that night to earn some money as it was my daughter’s 13th birthday in a few days. This New Year has not been very nice. I don’t have anything now. No job, no car no ID and no driving licence.”

The police were still investigating the thefts this week.

He thanked his customer, Doncaster DJ Amber D, who called the police when he returned to her house to raise the alarm. She said: “As my delivery driver was bringing the food to the door, someone stole his car from right outside my house.

The police were called but unfortunately the car hasn't turned up. This has taken away his ability to make a living, which makes me so upset for him and his family. I know that my community will show him love and help me to get him money to go towards a new car so that he can work again. Let’s show this family that their community does care and we want to help.”

Amber has set up a justgiving page here