The four men were stopped by Humberside Police on October 28.

They said: “The Subaru Forester was seen heading into our area last night, having previously been seen driving across farmer’s fields in Ulceby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men in Camouflage were stopped by police.

"The four male occupants from Doncaster stated they were going for a walk on Cleethorpes beach at 11pm with their four lurchers, in camo, as you do…

"Unfortunately their night was cut short as the driver was arrested for drug driving and their high powered lamps were seized.

"The driver was later charged for failing to provide.”