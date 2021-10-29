Four Doncaster men wearing camouflage and carrying large torches were stopped by police and one was arrested for drug driving
A Doncaster man has been arrested for drug driving after his vehicle had been spotted driving across farmers fields.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 8:57 am
The four men were stopped by Humberside Police on October 28.
They said: “The Subaru Forester was seen heading into our area last night, having previously been seen driving across farmer’s fields in Ulceby.
Read More
Read MoreGhost stories from Doncaster people wanted for new spooky book about the paranor...
"The four male occupants from Doncaster stated they were going for a walk on Cleethorpes beach at 11pm with their four lurchers, in camo, as you do…
"Unfortunately their night was cut short as the driver was arrested for drug driving and their high powered lamps were seized.
"The driver was later charged for failing to provide.”