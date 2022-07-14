Four arrests made in Doncaster for offences including drug driving, burglary and theft

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in four burglaries at business premises in the city centre.

He was also found to be in possession of what officers suspected to be Class A drugs.

The man was due to be interviewed before police speak with the CPS to discuss appropriate charges.

A 22-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in Frenchgate Centre, he has been charged and released on police bail to attend at Doncaster Magistrates Court on July 26.

Officers then had a near miss with a red Kia Picanto, after it pulled out in front of them on Ramsden Road in Hexthorpe.

A sopkesman said: “When we stopped the car to speak to the driver the reason for the poor driving became a bit clearer.

"He failed a roadside drugs test, is already banned from driving, and the car was found to be on false plates.

"He has been arrested and remains in custody awaiting interview. The car has been recovered.

“Finally, the Nissan van was seized on Urban Road after the driver was stopped for not a wearing a seatbelt.

“He was found to be driving with a provisional driver’s licence and had no insurance. He has been reports to court for the offences.”

If anyone sees any criminal activity they are asked to ring the non emergency number 101.