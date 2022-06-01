A 57-year-old man was arrested in the Intake area, after failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on May 27 for an offence of stalking.

A 28-year-old man from Wheatley was then arrested for missing court in relation to a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

A 50-year-old man from Conisbrough failed to attend court on May 31 after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence. He was arrested in the city centre today.

The Polish will appear at an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court

The three have been remanded in police custody to appear in front of Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A fourth man, aged 35, from Poland was arrested in the Wheatley area.

He was wanted by the Polish authorities, who had obtained a European arrest warrant, relating to alleged offences in 2019.

He remains in police custody and will appear at an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.