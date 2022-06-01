A 57-year-old man was arrested in the Intake area, after failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on May 27 for an offence of stalking.
A 28-year-old man from Wheatley was then arrested for missing court in relation to a charge of driving whilst disqualified.
A 50-year-old man from Conisbrough failed to attend court on May 31 after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence. He was arrested in the city centre today.
The three have been remanded in police custody to appear in front of Doncaster Magistrates Court.
A fourth man, aged 35, from Poland was arrested in the Wheatley area.
He was wanted by the Polish authorities, who had obtained a European arrest warrant, relating to alleged offences in 2019.
He remains in police custody and will appear at an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.