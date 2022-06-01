Four arrests including a man who failed to attend court on a stalking charge and another facing extradition to Poland

Four arrests were made today (Wednesday, June 1), following a day of action targeting people who were wanted after failing to appear at court.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:01 pm

A 57-year-old man was arrested in the Intake area, after failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on May 27 for an offence of stalking.

A 28-year-old man from Wheatley was then arrested for missing court in relation to a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

A 50-year-old man from Conisbrough failed to attend court on May 31 after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence. He was arrested in the city centre today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Polish will appear at an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court

Read More

Read More
Court-round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The three have been remanded in police custody to appear in front of Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A fourth man, aged 35, from Poland was arrested in the Wheatley area.

He was wanted by the Polish authorities, who had obtained a European arrest warrant, relating to alleged offences in 2019.

He remains in police custody and will appear at an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.