Found: Police give thanks after missing man, 25, is found safe and well
Police have thanked members of the public after a missing man was found safe and well.
Twenty-five-year-old Leone was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, August 21) on College Road in Doncaster and an appeal was put out.
In a recent Tweet South Yorkshire Police said: “UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing Leone, he has been found safe and well this afternoon.”
