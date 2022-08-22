News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Found: Police give thanks after missing man, 25, is found safe and well

Police have thanked members of the public after a missing man was found safe and well.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:50 pm

Twenty-five-year-old Leone was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, August 21) on College Road in Doncaster and an appeal was put out.

Read More

Read More
Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK

In a recent Tweet South Yorkshire Police said: “UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing Leone, he has been found safe and well this afternoon.”

Leone was last seen yesterday

Most Popular

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.