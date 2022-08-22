Found: Police give thanks after missing man, 25, is found safe and well

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Twenty-five-year-old Leone was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, August 21) on College Road in Doncaster and an appeal was put out.

In a recent Tweet South Yorkshire Police said: “UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing Leone, he has been found safe and well this afternoon.”