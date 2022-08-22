News you can trust since 1925
Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK

South Yorkshire Police are hoping to help colleagues in Greater Manchester Police to locate wanted man John Bellfield.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:52 am

Can you help officers find a murder suspect from Manchester?

John Bellfield, aged 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Have you seen John Bellfield?

A force spokesman said: “Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 01618566377.

"He may have travelled anywhere in the UK. If you have any info, please contact Greater Manchester Police.”

He's wanted on suspicion of murder