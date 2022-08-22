Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help officers find a murder suspect from Manchester?

John Bellfield, aged 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Have you seen John Bellfield?

A force spokesman said: “Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 01618566377.

"He may have travelled anywhere in the UK. If you have any info, please contact Greater Manchester Police.”

