Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK
South Yorkshire Police are hoping to help colleagues in Greater Manchester Police to locate wanted man John Bellfield.
Can you help officers find a murder suspect from Manchester?
John Bellfield, aged 28, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.
A force spokesman said: “Do not approach Bellfield, if you see him call 999. Any information? Contact officers on 01618566377.
"He may have travelled anywhere in the UK. If you have any info, please contact Greater Manchester Police.”