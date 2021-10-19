Firefighters attended two overnight fires one including a motorbike in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to two incidents in Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:08 pm

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 7.50pm on Oldfield Crescent in Stainforth last night.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left at 8.15pm.

Read More

Read More
Three more deliberate rubbish fires in Doncaster this week - the latest fire inc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There were two overnight fires

A car was deliberately set on fire at 3.10am on Earlesmere Avenue in Balby this morning.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.40am.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.