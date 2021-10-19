Firefighters attended two overnight fires one including a motorbike in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to two incidents in Doncaster overnight.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:08 pm
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 7.50pm on Oldfield Crescent in Stainforth last night.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left at 8.15pm.
Read More
Read MoreThree more deliberate rubbish fires in Doncaster this week - the latest fire inc...
A car was deliberately set on fire at 3.10am on Earlesmere Avenue in Balby this morning.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.40am.