These are the words of South Yorkshire Police Response officer Tom Wykes.

PC Wykes, based at Rotherham’s district headquarters on Main Street, was speaking about his love of being a response officer – a role crucial to frontline policing – as part of the national Response Policing Week of Action aimed at highlighting their importance and celebrating successes.

South Yorkshire Police has joined other forces across the country in marking the campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the National Police Wellbeing Service (NPWS), the College of Policing and the Police Federation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes the most innocent of jobs can turn into the most dangerous ones

In addition to celebrating the professionalism and courage of Response officers, the week is also an opportunity to recognise the challenges facing Response policing and consider the future development of a key role that sits at the heart of policing.

“Every day is different with a new incident or challenge,” adds PC Wykes, aged 32, who moved from Derbyshire to join the force. Having joined SYP in September 2017, he has served with Response since January 2018.

“It’s such a fast moving job. You have to move with the times and deal with both incidents and people differently as society changes.

“It’s such a fast moving job. You have to move with the times and deal with both incidents and people differently as society changes."

“It’s always non-stop. The sheer demand, the pace and the volume. There’s always another incident or challenge. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea but I like that side of things.”

It’s a sentiment shared by trainee PC Matt Herring, age 31, currently serving with Response while training as a student officer.

Based at Ecclesfield in Sheffield, he has been with the force since last year.

“Being new to the force, I’ve enjoyed being on Response as there’s so much variety - you never know what you might be called out to, who you might meet and who you might be able to help.

I’s not everyone’s cup of tea

“I like how busy that keeps me, but it does come with its challenges - you always need to think on your feet and make decisions in a short amount of time. But I like problem solving, so that suits me well.”

But around every great Response officer there is an even greater team, and PC Herring paid tribute to those that have made him feel so welcome since he joined them.

“It’s great to have such a brilliant team to work with and learn from,” he added. “There’s a great team atmosphere and we always look out for each other.”

Response officers are highly equipped for the many situations they face, and carry with them body armour and a tactical vest, together with a variety of equipment essential for the role. This weighs approximately 10kg on each officer’s shoulders.

PC Tom Wykes

Despite that, they are ready to jump into action.

“If an incident is passed over the radio and I am available, I will use my call sign to confirm that I am and to ask for the circumstances of the job,” says PC Tom Biggin, who serves with Doncaster’s Response teams.

“If it isn’t already passed on, I will ask for information confirming the risk level to myself, the members of the public and the suspect - such as if there are any weapons involved or if the suspect has any previous intelligence on the Police National Computer I need to be aware of.

“Every decision made by the police is risk assessed using the National Decision Making Model (NDM). Sometimes we are able to take a step back and plan exactly what we need to do, and sometimes a decision needs to be made within split seconds.

“Sometimes the most innocent of jobs can turn into the most dangerous ones, and sometimes 10 people reported as fighting can simply be a verbal argument with no offences actually committed.”

Like PC Wykes and PC Herring, PC Biggin is also of the mind that he wouldn’t be doing anything else despite these risks.

“It’s always good to be aware of your surroundings and to try your best to not place yourself in a vulnerable position when dealing with people. And although there are many challenges that we face day-to-day, I genuinely love my job and wouldn’t change it for anything.

“Unless I was offered £1 million,” he adds jokingly.

Speaking about the National Response Policing Week of Action, Superintendent Paul Ferguson - leading the South Yorkshire Police participation - said: “We as a force are more than happy to recognise the dedicated Response officers who work tirelessly under pressure to deliver a top level policing service to South Yorkshire communities.

“It is often just assumed that officers will keep this level of service up, despite the physical and mental strain it can put on them. We hope that this week of action shows them they are valued and a vital cog in the policing family.”

The week of action runs until Sunday (19 June). Keep an eye on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook and Twitter channels to keep up to date with what is going on as part of it.

A spokesman said: “SYP is also now recruiting. We are holding recruitment events where you can find out more about the recruitment process, check the eligibility criteria and ask any questions you may have."

To find out more about the different routes and to book your place on the recruitment events, click here.