Doncaster motorist passed drink drive test but failed drugs wipe

A suspected drug driver has been arrested in Doncaster (Wednesday June 15).

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:58 pm
Wednesday, 15th June 2022

Around 12.30pm, an officer stopped a Vauxhall Insignia on Armthorpe Road, Intake, and spoke to the driver.

Following this, a 34-year-old man from Wheatley was suspected of being under the influence of something.

The result of the drug wipe

After passing a roadside breath test, which showed no alcohol, officers administered a drugs wipe, which suggested that cannabis was present in his system.

The man was arrested, taken to custody for a blood sample, and has been released pending the blood analysis.

