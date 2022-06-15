A gym, bike, bin and rubbish were all deliberately set ablaze in Doncaster last night

At 8pm a pedal cycle was deliberately set on fire on New Park Estate, Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended.
Three fire crews from Doncaster, Adwick and Edlington stations attended a fire at a derelict gym at 9.55pm on Hunt Lane, Bentley.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set ablaze at 1.40am on Hawksley Court, Armthorpe, and Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 3.10am on Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough.