Doncaster City Council said there are no plans to build security gates leading to Rose Hill Cemetery that has recently been plagued by antisocial behaviour and thefts.

Last week, a woman, who is still grieving the loss of her father, was left 'devastated' after ornaments she placed on his grave at Rose Hill Cemetery were stolen.

Sarah Williams said she decided to decorate the grave to 'make something nice’ for her late father, only for the decorative items such as solar lights and ornaments to be stolen.

In a separate incident two days later, the cemetery's Jewish building, the last remaining burial room and chapel, was destroyed in an arson attack.

The police however said the attack is not being treated as a hate crime, but anti-social behavior.

Despite the recent incidents, Doncaster City Council said it is difficult to prevent pedestrian access given the numerous entry points to the cemetery.

And due to the size and nature of the cemetery, the installation of security cameras is also not currently being considered.

Head of Trading Services, Drew Oxley, said: “We sympathise with anybody whose items go missing from a loved one’s grave.

“We know this is deeply upsetting and we take any reports of antisocial behaviour in our cemeteries seriously. With numerous entry points to the cemetery it is difficult to prevent pedestrian access.

“The installation of security cameras in a cemetery of approximately 47 acres is not something currently being considered due to the size and nature of the site.