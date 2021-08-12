Environment Agency delivers warning to illegal anglers with new enforcement campaign

Operation LUNGFISH is underway to protect fisheries from harmful activity including theft and fishing with illegal traps.

Enforcement officers from the Environment Agency can be joined by the Angling Trust, Voluntary Bailiffs and local police officers to conduct patrols around rivers, lakes and ponds.

Launched on July 23, Operation LUNGFISH has carried out a range of action around the country in its first two weeks. In Yorkshire, 522 licences were checked at 92 locations, and 55 anglers were reported for fishing offences

A warning has been issued to illegal anglers

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency Fisheries Partnerships Manager: “We encourage everyone to give fishing a go this summer and throughout this month, existing fishing licence holders can take a friend fishing by applying for a free day licence.

“As law abiding anglers know, illegal fishing and anti-social behaviour on our banks is not only harmful to fish populations, but can also have a detrimental effect on the environment and surrounding wildlife.

“We are working closely with our partners on Operation LUNGFISH to ensure that fishing licence income is used to protect fisheries and make angling a great experience for all.”

Operation LUNGFISH runs alongside two key activities in the angling calendar, National Fishing Month and Take a Friend Fishing 2021.

These events encourage people to visit the riverbank and give fishing a go, with the month of action targeting those abusing the rules that protect England’s fisheries.

To purchase or re-new your fishing licence please visit: Buy a rod fishing licence - GOV.UK.