Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 26 how Daniel Parkinson, aged 26, formerly of Church View, Beckingham, Doncaster, was stopped in a vehicle by police in Sheffield city centre and he told officers he had drugs on him.

Hannah Walker, prosecuting, said Parkinson had looked like he had been “snorting” drugs and he told them he had MDMA, known as ecstasy, and ketamine.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a former Sheffield University student who admitted having drugs in the city centre with intent to supply has narrowly been spared from jail with a suspended prison sentence.

The judge, Recorder Matthew Happold, told Parkinson: “You were stopped by the police and asked whether you had anything on you and you told them you were in possession of MDMA and ketamine.

"Then and subsequently at the police station a number of different amounts of drugs were found upon you.”

Parkinson had ketamine valued at up to £75, 20 tablets of MDMA valued at up to £230 and four LSD tablets valued at up to £20.

Ms Walker said Parkinson’s phone showed internet searches for the preparation of drugs, and texts indicating the sale of drugs and weighing scales were also found.

Parkinson, who has one previous conviction for possessing a class B drug, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply concerning class A drug MDMA, class A drug LSD, and class B drug ketamine from February, 2020.

Emma Coverley, defending, said Parkinson, who was studying archaeology and anthropology at Sheffield University, is someone with complex mental health needs.

Parkinson had self-medicated with alcohol, according to Ms Coverley, but when he continued to struggle with anxiety he experimented with drugs and went on to supply to support his habit.

Ms Coverley said: “When his mother went to see him at the conclusion of his degree which he completed, he had hit rock-bottom and he was physically and mentally at the bottom and he had become a drug-addict.”

However, Ms Coverley added that Parkinson has received counselling and mental health treatment with his mother’s support and he intends to continue to live with her in Brighton.

Recorder Happold sentenced Parkinson to 24 months of custody suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.