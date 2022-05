Liam Michael Carmody, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and having an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at the Royal Court on the island.

He was arrested following an incident in the rear car park of the Hotel Ambassadeur, St Clement at around 6pm on 24 March.

Carmody has been remanded in custody since the incident and will be sentenced on 8 August.