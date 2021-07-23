Driver flees the scene after crashing car into a wall in Doncaster

Police are investigating after a crumpled car was abandoned after someone drove it into a wall.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:29 am

The car was found on Park Road at the side of Relish Bar and Grill

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This must be the strongest wall ever made, unfortunately the same cannot be said for the car.

“For some reason the driver didn't hang around to explain to officers how this happened.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wrecked car after it crashed into a wall on Park Road Doncaster.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

The ten areas of Doncaster where Covid rates are rising fastest

Have your say on Doncaster speed cameras in new survey