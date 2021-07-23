Driver flees the scene after crashing car into a wall in Doncaster

The car was found on Park Road at the side of Relish Bar and Grill

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This must be the strongest wall ever made, unfortunately the same cannot be said for the car.

“For some reason the driver didn't hang around to explain to officers how this happened.”

Wrecked car after it crashed into a wall on Park Road Doncaster.