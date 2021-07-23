Driver flees the scene after crashing car into a wall in Doncaster
Police are investigating after a crumpled car was abandoned after someone drove it into a wall.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:29 am
The car was found on Park Road at the side of Relish Bar and Grill
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This must be the strongest wall ever made, unfortunately the same cannot be said for the car.
“For some reason the driver didn't hang around to explain to officers how this happened.”
An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.