Daniel Levi, aged 54, of Fernhead Road, London, failed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was found guilty in his absence to charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition – danger of injury following an incident two years ago.On January 18, 2020, officers responded to reports of a car having fallen from a car transporter on the A18 in Thorne.Upon an officer’s arrival he found a white Fiat 500 car and a witness who saw the car fall from the transporter. The witness in their statement explained how, while following the transporter, they had narrowly avoided colliding with it and thought that the vehicles on board the transporter did not look secure.The witness was able to provide officers with an accurate description of the car transporter and a short time later officers located the vehicle and the driver at Sandtoft Industrial Estate.The driver, who was identified as being Levi, admitted that a car had fallen and he fled the scene. Further checks found that Levi was driving the car transporter without insurance.

The car transporter was recovered and professional checks highlighted that the remaining vehicles were each only secured with one webbing strap.At court, the magistrate spoke to Investigating Officer PC Noel Lightfoot who explained how the severity of the situation could have quickly changed, he said: “The A18 is a dark unlit single carriageway road.“The lack of responsibility and safety that Levi took for his cargo was frightening. One car did fall from his transporter and although luckily no-one was injured, the situation could have been very different.“Levi failed to stay at the scene of the incident due to being scared of the repercussions of driving without insurance and an unsafe load, this lack of responsibility is not tolerated in South Yorkshire.“The further five cars found on the transporter were unsafe and could have also fallen at any moment. Drivers are responsible for ensuring their loads are safe and legal. Laws and rules apply for a reason, to prevent other road users from harm. Levi’s actions could have caused a fatal or serious accident.”Levi was disqualified from driving.