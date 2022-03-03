Two Doncaster men jailed for burglary and theft at farms and rural businesses
Following an investigation involving Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force, Community Patrol and CID officers, two Doncaster men have been convicted of burglary and theft offences that happened at farms and rural businesses across the East Riding in late 2021.
The two men, Jean Camatar, aged 28, of Gladstone Road in Doncaster and Lali Camatar, aged 31, of Hexthorpe Road in Doncaster, were arrested at Dover, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport respectively, and later charged with burglary and theft offences.
When Jean Camatar appeared in court on February 7 he was sentenced to 16 months in jail.
Lali Camatar appeared in court on February 25 and was sentenced to 32 months.
Rural Task Force officer Richard Fussey said: “I am delighted with the custodial sentences passed down to these suspects and I hope that they will act as a deterrent to any other rural criminals. Humberside Police take rural theft and other rural crimes as a priority and will continue to identify and deal with rural offenders.”