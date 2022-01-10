Dramatic video of car bursting into flames in Mexborough

The car was well ablaze at 7.50 am this morning (Monday January 10) when resident Mark Baines witnessed it as he took his children to school.

The road was closed by police and an ambulance is reported to have attended.

Mark said the fire services arrived shortly after the video was made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video captured car fire on North Gate Mexborough. Pic by Mark Baines