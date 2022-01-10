Dramatic video of car bursting into flames in Mexborough
A dramatic video of a car on fire in North Gate Mexborough has been posted on social media.
The car was well ablaze at 7.50 am this morning (Monday January 10) when resident Mark Baines witnessed it as he took his children to school.
The road was closed by police and an ambulance is reported to have attended.
Mark said the fire services arrived shortly after the video was made.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information about the fire.