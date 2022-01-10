“He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.”Immediately after the stabbing, Turton fled the scene before disposing of his phone, clothing and the vehicle he fled in.Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested Turton on Wednesday 21 April. He was subsequently charged with murder, alongside Daniel Chadwick, 30, of Melville Drive. Chadwick was found not guilty of Danny’s murder at trial.Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer added: “This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime. Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives.“My thoughts today are once again with Danny’s family. They have shown great courage and dignity throughout these proceedings. I know that no length of sentence will bring Danny back to them, but I hope they feel that, in some small way, justice has been done.”