Doncaster widow hopes inquest will provide answers over husband’s death linked to duck eggs bought at village show

Niptoon Tavakoli, of Lindholme, Doncaster, died in hospital two months after falling ill complaining of sickness and diarrhoea.

The 65-year-old had eaten duck eggs he bought from Messingham Show in North Lincolnshire five days before he became ill.

Following his death Niptoon’s wife, Cheryl aged 63, instructed expert lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate and support the family through an inquest. Niptoon was also a stepfather to Andrew and Paul.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niptoon and Cheryl Tavakoli

Approaching three years on from his death an inquest is now due to be held.

Catherine Slattery, a specialist group actions lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: “Nearly three years on, Niptoon’s death continues to have a great impact on Cheryl and the rest of the family.

“Understandably they remain devastated by their loss and have a number of questions about the events that unfolded in the lead up to Niptoon’s death.

“The effects of salmonella should never be downplayed. It’s an incredibly dangerous illness which can cause serious health problems or in the worst cases, death.

The late Niptoon Tavakoli

“While it’s only right that a thorough investigation has to take place to establish all of the facts around Niptoon’s death, Cheryl now hopes that the inquest will help end her wait and establish the answers the family deserve.

“We’re determined to support the family throughout. If during the course of investigations any issues are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned.”

Niptoon worked in the catering industry and retail management for many years. He bought six ducks eggs at Messingham Show in Lincolnshire on 2 June 2019. He later cooked and ate four of them.

The inquest opens on June 27

Five days later an ambulance was called to his home. It was decided not to take Niptoon to hospital.

On 10 June, 2019, Niptoon was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after paramedics were called again to his home.

Doctors found evidence of salmonella. Niptoon was admitted to intensive care. However, his condition continued to deteriorate. He died on 12 August, 2019.

Public Health England launched an investigation and confirmed a second case of salmonella in the West Midlands with the same strain.

Cheryl said: “Niptoon was a wonderful person who loved his family but also hunting out antiques. He often attended antique centres or fairs and loved studying old coins and history.

“Niptoon was always smiling and happy so seeing him so poorly and being unable to help him as his condition continued to deteriorate was terrible.

“While it may be more than two years since Niptoon’s death, the hurt and pain our family continue to feel is as strong now as it was then.

“Niptoon was a very good cook and had worked in the catering industry for years. It remains difficult not to think that he was taken too soon.

“All we can hope for now is that we can at least get to the bottom as to why he died and if more could have done to help him.”

An inquest is due to start at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Monday, June 27, and is listed for five days.