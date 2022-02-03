Amrit Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has today (February 3) been charged with murder following the deaths of Janis, aged 17, and Ryan, aged 20.

Janis and Ryan were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday (January 29).

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis

Jhagra appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court this morning and has been remanded in custody, to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.