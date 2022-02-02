Doncaster stabbings: Sixth arrest made in Ryan and Janis double murder probe

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

Yesterday, a further three men were arrested in connection to the incident.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been bailed as investigations continue. Two men, both aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now both been released under investigation.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

This brings the number of arrests to six. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and later released on bail, and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.

Janis, 17, and Ryan, 20, both from Doncaster, were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the altercation which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy, along with heartbreaking messages from the families of both of the pair.

A balloon release is to be held in memory of the friends this weekend while a charity football match will take place on Sunday at Cantley Park.

Information can be passed onto police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 135 of 29 January, or you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.